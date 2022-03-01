ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Extends Deadline To Salvage Openers To 5 PM Tuesday

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Major League Baseball gave itself and the players’ association six hours to salvage opening day.

After a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2 hours produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart, MLB extended its deadline to Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The sides planned to resume talks at 11 a.m. on the ninth straight day of bargaining.

Commissioner Rob Manfred had said Monday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow the minimum time needed for spring training in order to play openers as scheduled on March 31. The union said it didn’t necessarily agree to the timeframe and just as the sides agreed to recess at 2:30 a.m., MLB gave players the new deadline.

“We want to exhaust every possibility to get a deal done,” an MLB spokesman said.

The players’ association planned to analyze the latest proposals and prepare a response for when talks resume at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

The sides agreed, subject to an overall deal, to expand the postseason from 10 to 12 teams, rather than the 14 MLB had hoped for.

On central economics, the sides were still searching for agreement. Management’s proposals included:

—Raising the luxury tax threshold from $210 million to $220 million this year.

—Setting the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players at $25 million annually.

—Raising the minimum salary from $570,500 to $675,000 this year, with increases of $10,000 annually.

Players took the stance that all those figures were insufficient. Entering the day, they had asked for a $245 million threshold this year, rising to $273 million by the final season of a deal. They had proposed a $115 million bonus pool.

The union believed there was an understanding on luxury tax rates, which management was proposing to substantially steepen while eliminating higher penalties for recidivist high spenders.

Players’ latest proposals contemplated giving up on expanding salary arbitration from the top 22% to 35% by service time of the players with at least two seasons of service and less than three.

Manfred, who attended a bargaining session for the first time on Friday, sat in on two of Monday’s meetings, both two-on-two sessions that included union head Tony Clark, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer. At the first meeting, which began at 2:45 p.m. and lasted 40 minutes, Manfred told players he wanted to make a deal.

The pace then quickened, with management’s bargaining team repeatedly walking from their area in the main part of the stadium to the union in the building beyond the right-field corner that includes the Cardinals clubhouse.

“We’re working at it,” Manfred said around 6 p.m. after his second session of the day with the union.

The union said MLB kept giving it pieces of paper with new proposals.

Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner didn’t leave the ballpark until 1:30 a.m. Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and free agent reliever Andrew Miller, the two players present, drove away at 2:30 a.m.

Halem and executive vice president Morgan Sword were key figures in the meetings and Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort attended a few. Some of the sessions lasted mere minutes and also included senior vice president Pat Houlihan.

Players and the league had met just six times on core economics during the first 2 1/2 months of the lockout.

Emotions became more heated as the sides pressed for each other’s bottom line. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper posted a photo on Instagram altered to show him in a Japanese baseball uniform with the words: “Yomiuri Giants you up? Got some time to kill.”

Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon, who attended negotiations last week, tweeted: “Players are used to their ‘threats.’ Owners actions have made it clear all along that they have a set # of games where they still make profits/get TV money. They don’t want to play. It’s sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and ‘future’ of our amazing sport.”

Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.

Spring training games were to have begun Saturday, but baseball’s ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995 — already has led to exhibitions being canceled through March 7.

Not since Aug. 30, 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20 p.m., but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45 a.m.

Related
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Live updates as league reportedly takes 'threatening tone' ahead of self-imposed deadline

Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout is on the precipice of compromising the regular season. Monday marks the league's self-imposed deadline for when a new collective bargaining agreement must be reached before regular-season games are canceled. This would mark the first time in 27 years that regular-season contests are impacted by a work stoppage. (The 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.)
MLB
Omaha.com

MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will scrap regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. Manfred said he...
MLB
The Oregonian

Social media rips MLB commissioner Rob Manfred after league cancels games amid lockout: ‘He is destroying baseball’

Nobody in the sports world had a more troubling Tuesday afternoon than Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. The MLB and its players union failed to reach a collective bargaining agreement before Tuesday’s deadline. As a result, Manfred announced he has canceled Opening Day for the 2022 MLB season and the first two series of the year.
MLB
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Rob Manfred
Boston Herald

MLB begins to cancel regular season games after league, MLBPA fail to reach agreement

Three months since Major League Baseball instituted a lockout, and after nine consecutive days of negotiations in Jupiter, Fla., the league and the MLB players association failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday before a league-imposed 5 p.m. deadline it said a deal needed to be made by in order to avoid canceling regular season games.
MLB
The Guardian

MLB cancels opening day as lockout talks with players collapse

MLB has canceled opening day, with commissioner Rob Manfred announcing on Tuesday the league will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. Manfred said he is canceling the first two series...
MLB
The Spun

MLB Is Reportedly Set To Make 1 Final Offer

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Player’s Association have been going back and forth in contract talks for weeks. Unfortunately, there has been no fruit to their labor talks thus far. Over the past two days, it seemed like the two sides were building momentum to a possible deal.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

MLB extends deadline as CBA negotiations make progress

JUPITER, Fla. — Following a marathon 17-hour negotiation that featured progress toward a deal, Major League Baseball extended its deadline to reach a collective bargaining agreement and salvage a full season to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Owners initially established Monday as a final deadline to salvage opening day on...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLBPA reiterates desire to continue negotiation after MLB cancels games

After MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of the first two series of the regular season, a few key members of the Players Association conducted a press conference of their own. Union executive director Tony Clark, lead negotiator Bruce Meyer and two members of the player executive subcommittee — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller — spoke with the media (including Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America and Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle).
MLB
The Guardian

MLB gives itself six hours to save start of season as player talks struggle on

Major League Baseball gave itself and the players’ association six hours to salvage opening day. After 13 bargaining sessions lasting nearly 17 hours produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart, MLB extended its deadline to Tuesday at 5pm. The sides planned to resume talks at 11am on the ninth straight day of bargaining.
MLB
MassLive.com

Six Boston Red Sox 2022 home games, including March 31 Opening Day, canceled due to MLB lockout

Major League Baseball has canceled each team’s first two series of the 2022 regular season due to the ongoing MLB lockout, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday. The Red Sox were scheduled to play both their first two series at Fenway Park. Boston was scheduled for three games against the Rays (March 31, April 2-3), then three games against the Orioles (April 4-6).
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: 1-time Yankees infielder agrees to join Red Sox TV broadcasts

The Greek God of Walks is back in Beantown. NESN, the TV home of the Boston Red Sox, reports it is “adding three new voices to its Red Sox broadcast team this season. Former players Kevin Millar and Kevin Youkilis and longtime columnist and radio personality Tony Massarotti will join the booth for select games, according to a source.”
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Lockout: League, Players Extend Negotiations Past Deadline

MLB, union extend labor talks into Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After over 15 hours of talks Monday, MLB and the locked-out players agreed to extend labor negotiations into Tuesday, according to multiple reports — an encouraging sign as they attempt to finalize a new labor agreement.
MLB
Inside The Phillies

Phillies Must Extend Eflin in 2022

Zach Eflin is one of only two Philadelphia Phillies players to share a clubhouse with Ryan Howard and Carlos Ruiz. What will it take to keep that World Series link a Phillie and why should they want to in the first place?
NFL
