OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KTEN) - Roff falls to Glencoe in the last few seconds 46-45 in the Class B state championship Saturday afternoon. The Tigers are now the state runner up for the second consecutive year after falling to Varnum in overtime last year. Cade Baldridge made a late layup with 24 seconds left in the game to give the Tigers a one-point lead. However, Tallen Bagwell turns it over with six seconds to spare. Glencoe comes out on top at the free throw line.

ROFF, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO