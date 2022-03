Once again, Amazon Priming Gaming members are getting several fantastic games this month. These games are available from March. 1 through March 31, then several yet-to-be-revealed titles will replace them. Simply head over to Prime Gaming’s website, and claim the games here. It couldn’t be easier! Keep in mind that titles may only be free on particular storefronts. Madden NFL 2022, for example, is on EA’s Origin service, while the Surviving Mars offer is on the Epic Games Store. It’s slightly irksome, but hey — it’s all free, so we can’t complain too much.

