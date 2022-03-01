Tuesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (3/1)

Colder and quieter weather is the story today. Our disturbance moved through overnight and brought some fresh snow. This morning, drier air is moving in behind that disturbance which is allowing for a mix of sun and clouds. Winds have also shifted out of the northwest behind that disturbance which will result in some lake enhanced clouds today, so this is why it is going to be more of a mix of sun and clouds type of day. Some lake-effect snow showers are possible this morning downwind of the Finger Lakes due to that northwest wind. Our wind direction is also helping usher in colder air. Temperatures today remain in the 20s, so colder compared to the other two days.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO