Ben Titley, the Swimming Canada Coach of the Year in 2021, is no longer the head coach of the High Performance Center in Toronto, Ontario. Archive photo via Chris Tanouye. Swimming Canada’s Coach of the Year Ben Titley is out as the head coach of the High Performance Center in Toronto, Ontario after his contract wasn’t renewed. Titley was named the Canadian Swimming Coach of the Year by both SwimSwam and Swimming Canada for 2021.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO