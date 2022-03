The 2022 college football season will once again see the Big 12 entering some unique territory. With the departures of Oklahoma and Texas on the horizon, it remains to be confirmed whether or not this will truly be the last year with the Sooners and Longhorns as Big 12 members before they go and join the SEC. But the 2022 season sees a Big 12 schedule with some non-conference matchups that will serve as small snippets of college football’s future with Texas hosting the top dog in the SEC and other Big 12 members squaring off with future Big 12 foes.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO