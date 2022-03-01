ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I could be me chinned’ – Tyson Fury details two areas Dillian Whyte could KO him from ahead of Wembley showdown

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
 6 days ago

TYSON FURY admitted Dillian Whyte has the power to chin him at Wembley - but backs his Lancaster bombers to get there first.

Whyte was a no-show at their first pre-fight press conference to promote the April 23 all-British WBC title fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCCDb_0eSLBbmC00
Promoter Frank Warren and Tyson Fury Credit: Reuters

But Fury, smartly dressed as ever in a suave suit, did enough talking for the both of them, promising a knockout either way.

He said: "I know Dillian Whyte's going to come in prepared, he's going to come in rugged and rough and game and aggressive.

"And he's got a big left hook a big right hand and who knows? It could be me chinned on the night.

"I think both fighters are going for the knockout in this fight and I just think when I land a Lancaster bomber on his jaw, it's going to be over.

"That could be in round one and it could be in round six. I don't see it going past them, Frank.

"But I'm looking to put on an excellent night, showcase of knockout boxing for the UK fans and then sing a load of song afterwards."

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Fury, 33, is eyeing the undisputed crown but first needs to dispatch of mandatory challenger Whyte, 33.

The other side of the equation will be determined after the rematch between Anthony Joshua, 32, and Oleksandr Usyk, 35.

But Fury is botherless who he faces now or ever, adamant he will reign as heavyweight king regardless.

He boasted: "I'm not concerned because it's the Fury roadshow and he next stop is London, the United Kingdom.

"Its never about the opponent, whether it's his [Whyte's] face on there or someone else's. It's really unimportant.

"He's ugly anyway, take him down, we should take him down, Frank. This is about this man over here [himself] and celebrating his legacy and his boxing career.

"Celebrating it on the biggest stage the world can get really. It doesn't matter if it's Dillian Whyte, doesn't matter if it's Joe Joyce, Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua, Usyk.

"It doesn't matter where it stops next, it will always be the Tyson Fury roadshow."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hRRr_0eSLBbmC00
Tyson Fury is set to fight Dillian Whyte on April 23 Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpUEu_0eSLBbmC00

