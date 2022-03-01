ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham reveals she is checking into REHAB for 28 days for ‘trauma’ after arrest & suicidal thoughts

By Courtney Ciandella
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

TEEN Mom Farrah Abraham revealed she is checking into rehab for 28 days to help deal with the "trauma" she endured after her arrest earlier this year

The MTV star has been open about her mental health struggles, admitting that she has had suicidal thoughts following her assault arrest for allegedly slapping a security guard outside of a restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwEE1_0eSLBWJR00
Farrah revealed she's seeking treatment for 'trauma' that she experienced following her arrest in January Credit: MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdya5_0eSLBWJR00
She was arrested for assault after allegedly 'slapping a security guard' Credit: Instagram/Farrah Abraham

Farrah, 30, talked about her plans to undergo treatment to take care of her well-being and the "difficulties" she's experienced since the incident to The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

She told the publication: "I look forward to sharing that journey with others and I hope there’s just less taboo about taking care of your mental health when we are experiencing a lot of trauma and difficulties in our world right now."

The treatment center is reportedly located in Texas where she will complete her month-long stay.

The detainment occurred in January after the Teen Mom star got into an altercation with security personnel at Grandmaster Records in Los Angeles, California.

A witness told TMZ that Farrah was asked to leave the venue after another individual allegedly assaulted the star and her friend, to which Farrah refused to walk away.

The situation then escalated when Farrah grew aggressive and paramedics arrived on the scene.

Police were eventually called in for backup leading to Farrah's arrest, though she was released shortly after.

The next day, the young mom shared a video of herself on the ground in the midst of the scuffle.

The Teen Mom OG alum was on her stomach in the clip, with a security guard holding her arms back and pushing her leg down.

Still shaken by the experience, Farrah went on to bash the venue and their staff for creating "such and unsafe, disturbing environment."

She also called the incident "scary," adding that she is "tired of people harassing me, holding me down, hurting me and lying about me and selling things to TMZ."

FARRAH'S CLAIMS

Farrah hasn't held back from sharing her side of the story online, later sharing a video on Instagram of the arrest, writing: "I've had a very traumatizing year and I don't deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered."

"As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people."

She thanked Hollywood police for "rescuing" her, adding: "I realize it's no longer safe for woman to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods.

"I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court. Justice will be served as always."

'AFRAID TO GO OUT IN PUBLIC'

The encounter has since left the TV star scarred as she claimed she's "afraid to go out in public" and confessed to TMZ that she was "moving out" of California for the meantime.

She also revealed that she has "no bodily function on her upper right side" and is undergoing physical therapy after images from the event saw her lying face-down on the floor.

Farrah then confessed she hoped she would not need surgery for her injuries.

PARENTING BACKLASH

The TV personality has also been dealing with a slew of backlash from critics over her parenting of her 13 year old daughter Sophia.

Fans have accused the single mom of making her first child "grow up way too fast" by allowing her to wear makeup, have fake nails, and put on clothing that looked "too mature" for her age.

She also received negative comments for letting the teenager get her septum pierced for her birthday.

One fan said: "Dude she's still a baby!"

Another fan chimed in: "Where is it even legal for a 13-year-old to get their nose pierced?! So irresponsible."

A third person mentioned: "WAY TOO YOUNG FOR THAT. Someone save this girl."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30muGG_0eSLBWJR00
She previously opened up about the 'suicidal thoughts' she's been having since the incident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxjYg_0eSLBWJR00
The young mom has also received a slew of backlash over how she parents her teenage daughter Sophia Credit: Reinhardt Kenneth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJGPK_0eSLBWJR00
She allowed the teen to get her septum pierced for her birthday which critics thought she was too young for Credit: Instagram

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Comments / 49

Bunny
5d ago

Or get jailtime , what a mess this is 1 show that should have never been created, celebrating teen pregnancy. The lunacy of our society is phenomenal.

Reply(5)
24
FlameThrower
5d ago

She needs rehab for anger, Narcissism, child abuse, parenting classes, sexual perversion, abuse of her child and mother, she needs electric shock therapy.

Reply(8)
22
Happy cat
5d ago

OMG!! Trauma from what? From the restaurant expecting you to behave like a normal human being and when they asked you to leave you decided to go full on entitled rage and got yourself arrested? Yeah good luck wasting your money on a frivolous lawsuit considering your history at the Beverly Hills restaurant.

Reply
18
