Future educators explore issues that make student learning a challenge

Student authors at Branch Area Careers Center are learning to break through educational barriers via story telling.

First-year Education Professions students each wrote and illustrated a book on a real-life challenge in a child's life that makes learning difficult — a barrier to education.

The assignment this quarter from their instructor, Kayla Monville, went beyond writing and illustrating a barrier breaking story of their choice. Students also read their book to a panel of judges, most of whom were Branch Intermediate School District staff.

Rachael Centers: “Caring through Sickness,” a story of parental substance abuse – alcohol in this case.

Manar Shamalah: “Proving the Bullies Wrong,” how to handle being a new kid in school who doesn’t understand or speak English.

Davin George: “The Sad Red Monster,” on the topic of depression and ways to cope.

Rachel Rutz: “The BMI Ratio,” discussing weight issues that can swing from obesity to anorexia.

Kaylee Richar: “A Friend Like Ava,” on the issue of parental abuse of food deprivation.

Emily Shell: “Little Do They Know,” of a little girl who has ADHD and uses coping mechanisms to help her focus.

Brook Stevens: "Set Free," on the topic of anxiety stemming from tragedy in a child's life.

Savannah Baumeister: “Dreams of Being a Kid,” about parental drug abuse.

Justice Wheaton: “Am I Safe?” in response to recent school violence.

Kimberly Abbeg: "The Broken Heart," on the topic of death of a loved one.

Garrett Kochenderfer: “The Dilemma of a Homeless Teenager.”

Zoey Smith wrote of a little dinosaur whose parents got divorced in “Dino Divorce."

Athena Krontz wrote “Story of My Life,” about losing her mother to cancer in 2020.

Andi Borger: "Don't Be Scared Sally," a story of anxiety and methods to cope.

After each student read their book for the judges, they answered questions. Most books were biographical, but not all. For those that were, the authors said writing it was more therapeutic than difficult.

These books will not likely be used in a classroom, Monville said. If used, it would be in a private, counselor and student relationship as the topics expose some raw life issues.

The project fulfilled an educational requirement. More importantly, some students looked at their own barrier to education. All became more empathetic toward each others, as well toward younger student's challenges in the classroom, Monville said.

