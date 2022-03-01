ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Analog Origins of the Apple Watch's Digital Crown

By Zen Love
Gear Patrol
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Further Details, a recurring column where we investigate what purpose an oft-overlooked product element actually serves. This week: the Apple Watch's Digital Crown. The Apple Watch isn't merely a miniaturized phone or tablet on a strap. It's an evolution of "smart" technology, yes, and the company's design DNA is...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Deal: Today’s a Good Day to Grab an Apple Watch Discount

If you’re looking at your watch on a Tuesday after a long weekend, it’s rarely a happy moment. Improving your weekday? Looking at a shiny, colorful Apple Watch that you just snagged for a big discount. And today, you can accomplish that in several different storefronts. We’re not...
ELECTRONICS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Digital age has its analog analogues

In the good old days when I had to go to the post office to get my mail, I often found myself spending a significant amount of time standing by the large trash can in the lobby dumping all the unwanted “junk mail” so I wouldn’t have to take it home. The times have changed, but the problem has only gotten worse.
TECHNOLOGY
Gear Patrol

Apple Might Be About to Redefine the Macbook With a Giant, Foldable Display

Apple has a lot of upcoming products that it's working on, as you'd expect. There are reports that it's getting ready to release a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air and a completely new external monitor that you might actually be able to afford — and those are just the tip of the iceberg. One of the more interesting rumors to surface this week is that Apple is also working on its largest-ever MacBook — and that it'll have has a foldable display that could make it a merger of laptop and tablet computer.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wearable Tech#The Crown#The Apple Watch#Digital Crown
Gear Patrol

The Top 20 Watch Brands to Know

The name on a watch dial can tell you a lot. It might represent a range of intangible qualities, from history, pride and prestige to a reputation for quality and interesting design. But for those just getting into watches, there's a lot to take in. Ideally, it's best to develop...
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

The Complete Sonos Buying Guide: Every Speaker, Soundbar and Amp Explained

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. Sonos basically invented the multi-room category of home audio, starting as a software company in the early 2000s before integrating its Wi-Fi-enabled...
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

7 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

The big news of the week was that Apple officially announced that it would be having a hardware event next week, on March 8, where it's expected to reveal a new affordable iPhone and a new iPad Air (and maybe a few surprises). That said, there were quite of bit of new products that were announced this week, including Sonos's latest speaker, Samsung's Pro laptops and Beyerdynamic's first portable speaker.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Gear Patrol

The Best Turntable and Speaker Combos That Make Vinyl Easy

While true that traditional turntable setups have a lot of moving parts, that’s the nature of the beast — if not vinyl’s main allure. There’s also an easy workaround. These days, a bunch of turntables and speaker systems come with integrated components (like a phono preamplifier or amplifier) and they make listening to vinyl as hassle-free. Before we get into the setups, we’re going to answer a few basic questions below.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Californian

Watch Redeeming Love Online Free Streaming: Digital Release Here’s How

Redeeming Love is an upcoming romantic movie that is based on a popular historical novel. This American movie is adapted from the famous novel called Redeeming love which is written in 1991 by Francine River. The movie was filmed in Africa in 2020 and was announced to the fans simultaneously.The movie beautifully portrays the power of love and how love can heal all wounds. So, in case you are planning to watch Redeeming love, here is all you would like to know about this beautiful movie.
MOVIES
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: End Your Week with This News

Another Apple event is on the horizon and signs point to some major updates that span from the iPhone to the MacBook. The consensus seems to be (shout out Bloomberg's Mark Gurman) that we'll be receiving an update for Apple's affordable iPhone SE, namely 5G connectivity and a better processor. The iPad Air is also due for an upgrade, with Gurman pointing to the possible inclusion of an A15 Bionic chip and more 5G support. Rounding things out, the Mac mini is also due for some tweaking, but again — that's likely going to center around new Mac minis with M1 Pro or M1 Max chips. Of course, there's also rumors of an upgraded iMac Pro; launched in 2017 and discontinued in 2021, if the iMac Pro does appear in the upcoming event, it will likely have a full-on facelift that links it closer to the current slate of colorful iMacs. The event kicks off at 10 AM PST on March 8. In the meantime, take a look at our Tech Desk for more on what to expect this Tuesday. For now, go into the weekend with news on a titanium rerelease of G-Shock's first-ever watch, the drone-equipped Polestar O2 EV and an Acronym archive sale. This is Today in Gear.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The Best Webcams to Upgrade Your Home Workstation

It was virtually impossible to buy a webcam in 2020, as the avalanche of video calls made so many of us realize just how bad computers' built-in webcams can be. Fortunately the price spikes and shortages are now (mostly) over, and right now you can quite easily get a great external webcam for a reasonable price. And you're going to want to do so because video conferences and remote work don't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.
COMPUTERS
Gear Patrol

Cop This Yeti Hopper for $50 Less Than the New Model, While It Lasts

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. At Gear Patrol, we're obviously obsessed with the latest and greatest gear. While there are few things better than a new, innovative product, having a deep knowledge of the product lifecycle means we also know a good deal when we see one. This came in handy when we saw the latest Yeti collection for Spring 2022, specifically the upgraded Hopper M30 soft cooler. While a handful of key improvements were made, this also resulted in a $50 price increase for the newest model, taking the price to $350. If you don't want the newest tech, you can get the older (and still excellent) Hopper model for just $300 while it is still in stock.
APPLE
Gear Patrol

Samsung's New Galaxy S22 Smartphone Is Backed by Visible's Human-First Approach to Wireless

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is sitting on the cutting edge of smartphone tech, making it not just easier to connect with others, but also to bring your creativity to life. With a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a combination of three rear cameras (a 50MP wide-angle camera, 10MP telephoto camera and 12MP ultra wide camera) and the ability to create vivid, nearly-noise-free video footage no matter how dark it is outside, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is the perfect companion to whatever you're into. Samsung's revolutionary Galaxy S22 deserves an equally revolutionary network, and Visible is the perfect partner to help you get the most out of your Samsung smartphone. With unlimited data and powered by Verizon's 5G network, opting for Visible's unique approach to wireless means you'll be tapping into a network that's not just reliable where it counts, but is radically transparent, cost-effective and — most importantly — refreshingly human. If you shop with Visible when picking up your Samsung Galaxy S22, Visible will throw in $200 to spend online when you switch. Terms apply.
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

Here comes the new Nissan Z. Once predicted as the Nissan 400z, the simply-named 2023 Nissan Z pushes 400 horsepower via a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine, with 350 lbs-ft of torque. Details are still a bit scarce, but leaks (courtesy of an unearthed timetable surfaced from a Nissan Dealership) indicate that production on this new chapter in the Nissan sports car series will begin this month — March 2022 — with sales kicking of this June. For more information on the transmission, sport and performance iterations, upgraded interior and predictions around pricing, head over to our Motoring Desk to read more on the new Nissan Z. Today we're talking updates on Allagash's new IPA, Amazon's new eco-friendly Aware collection of home goods and apparel and a watch celebrating Nazumi's 10th anniversary. This is Today in Gear.
CARS
Gear Patrol

The Best New Knives and EDC of March 2022

Versatility. A fun word with a crucial meaning in 2022, when it seems like we are all seeking to do more with less. It's also the word that popped in our heads as we compiled this latest roundup of top-notch knives and EDC. Probably because so many of the ones jumping out to us were clearly built to do more than one thing, and do those things well.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Need a Loungewear Upgrade? Try This Exclusive 20% Savings

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Richer Poorer makes some of the most stylish and comfortable essentials around — ranging from lounge-worthy sweats to city-going chore coats and everything in-between. The brand has even launched a new lineup of ultra-cozy pieces made for relaxing in its brand-spanking-new Lounge Shop. And while it's never really a bad time to refresh your wardrobe with some upgraded essentials, now might be the best time, as Gear Patrol readers can access 20 percent off the entire site with this exclusive deal — all you have to do is enter code RPxGearPatrol at checkout.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Get a Whopping 80% Off a Paramount+ Subscription

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. For streaming services, competing with the likes of Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and the like is no small task. But Paramount+ came out swinging and is still picking up steam a year later, with series titles that include Star Trek: Picard, 1883, Why Women Kill, and the impending release of the long-awaited Halo show. If you've been waiting for a sign to get on board, this is it, as Paramount+ is celebrating its first birthday with a huge 80 percent discount.
TV & VIDEOS
Gear Patrol

14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. How does a proper weekend begin for you? A drink? Clocking out early? We like to kick things off with a roundup of the week's style and watch releases for a little inspiration. If you're not already feeling Saturday vibes, TBD's Welt Eco Black sunglasses and Yema's retro-futuristic new LED watch will put you in the mood. You'll find those, a Converse collab, a $4,000 G-Shock that we actually really want, Stüssy cargo pants and much more below.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy