The Analog Origins of the Apple Watch's Digital Crown

Another Apple event is on the horizon and signs point to some major updates that span from the iPhone to the MacBook. The consensus seems to be (shout out Bloomberg's Mark Gurman) that we'll be receiving an update for Apple's affordable iPhone SE, namely 5G connectivity and a better processor. The iPad Air is also due for an upgrade, with Gurman pointing to the possible inclusion of an A15 Bionic chip and more 5G support. Rounding things out, the Mac mini is also due for some tweaking, but again — that's likely going to center around new Mac minis with M1 Pro or M1 Max chips. Of course, there's also rumors of an upgraded iMac Pro; launched in 2017 and discontinued in 2021, if the iMac Pro does appear in the upcoming event, it will likely have a full-on facelift that links it closer to the current slate of colorful iMacs. The event kicks off at 10 AM PST on March 8. In the meantime, take a look at our Tech Desk for more on what to expect this Tuesday. For now, go into the weekend with news on a titanium rerelease of G-Shock's first-ever watch, the drone-equipped Polestar O2 EV and an Acronym archive sale. This is Today in Gear.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO