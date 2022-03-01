ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Calls This Exfoliator the ‘Best’ She’s Ever Tried

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E35WX_0eSL9rXh00
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready for a skincare roll call? We simply cannot survive without our daily moisturizer. A gentle cleanser is also a must, along with eye cream and a serum. Every now and then we even add an acne treatment into the mix. But the only time we think to use an exfoliator is right before we get a spray tan, as we need to get rid of dead cells to prep our skin for some color. Turns out we’ve been doing it all wrong! Exfoliating scrubs are essential for regular use to even skin tone and minimize the appearance of fine lines.

One celeb we always trust to tell the truth is Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. The Give Them Lala author just revealed some of her must-have products with New York Magazine’s The Strategist. We were particularly drawn to the Goldfaden MD Microderm Daily Facial Exfoliator. “Anyone who hasn’t tried this scrub needs to try it,” Kent said. “This is the best exfoliating scrub I have ever tried in my life. It’s a very fine scrub, so you don’t feel like it’s shredding your skin, and it gives you the perfect glow. I use it when I need a little zhuzh from it, when my skin’s looking like a snake that needs to shed its skin. It also helps with fine lines. It’s also actually pretty inexpensive, especially for how long it lasts. I’ve had my one tub for a couple of months. This is reasonably priced and does the damn thing — that is for sure.”

You can get this exact exfoliating scrub from Amazon. Read on to shop one of Kent’s all-time favorite products!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7IpV_0eSL9rXh00
Amazon

Get the Goldfaden MD Microderm Daily Facial Exfoliator Doctor’s Scrub for Face for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

So, how does the the Goldfaden MD Microderm Daily Facial Exfoliator Doctor’s Scrub for Face work its magic? This exfoliating scrub removes dead surface skin and adds hydration to reveal brighter, healthier-looking skin. Formulated with the moisturizing properties of jojoba oil, this product works to reduce the appearance of pore and lines. The additional anti-aging ingredients help smooth skin on your face, under eyes and neck. And the grapefruit scent adds an inviting citrus aroma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXVxc_0eSL9rXh00
Amazon

Get the Goldfaden MD Microderm Daily Facial Exfoliator Doctor’s Scrub for Face for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

These reviews may seem a bit repetitive, but we just wanted to make it crystal clear that shoppers call this Goldfaden MD exfoliator the “best” on the market. One customer even said it’s the “the best facial scrub, the gold standard in my opinion.” Another reviewer claimed, “Best one I’ve ever tried. It’s not too harsh, doesn’t dry me out, doesn’t cause breakouts, leaves skin super soft.”

“The absolute BEST skincare product I’ve ever bought!” one shopper declared. “It lasts forever, makes your skin so insanely smooth and bright and glowy. No more dry skin, no more oily skin, no more dullness! I can literally SEE my skin glowing after I use this in the mirror.” And yet another customer commented, “Definitely the best scrub I’ve tried. I’m prone to breakouts, and most exfoliation methods cause problems for me, but this does not. I have NOTICEABLY improved skin after using, which I do 3-4 times a week.”

Get your glow on and give them Lala with the Goldfaden MD Microderm Daily Facial Exfoliator Doctor’s Scrub for Face.

See it! Get the Goldfaden MD Microderm Daily Facial Exfoliator Doctor’s Scrub for Face for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Goldfaden MD here and explore more skincare here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Reveals How She Will Explain “Negative Stories” About Randall Emmett To Their Daughter

Lala Kent spent months airing out her dirty laundry in the wake of her breakup with Randall Emmett. But it looks like the Vanderpump Rules star might have finally turned a corner. Maybe? In recent interviews, she has taken a slightly different tone. Instead of talking about Randall, she’s talking about her new life. She’s […] The post Lala Kent Reveals How She Will Explain “Negative Stories” About Randall Emmett To Their Daughter appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Brooke Shields Swears by This ‘Extreme’ Cream: ‘The Best I’ve Ever Used’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What does your dream moisturizer look like? What does it do — how does it leave your skin looking and feeling? It has to be majorly hydrating, of course — but it needs to be clean and breathable too. We want it to feel rich but not too heavy, and we want it to protect our skin while leaving it dewy and smooth. These are just a few of our requirements!
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oily Skin#Skin Tone#Dry Skin#Vanderpump Rules#New York Magazine
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Rihanna Hides Her Hand In Brand-New Pregnancy Shots Following A$AP Rocky Marriage Rumors

Rihanna might not be hiding her baby bump any longer, but she is concealing her fingers amid rumors she's set to walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. New photos emerged of pregnant RiRi proudly flaunting her growing belly on Monday. While the 33-year-old singer's glowing pregnancy style stole the show, it was hard not to notice that she failed to showcase her hands, which may or may not be displaying a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Implies Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Split In Dramatic Post: ‘He’s Off On His Next Mission’

Kanye West has started drama on his Instagram once again by implying that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have broken up. Kanye West has given another hot take on Instagram and this time, he’s implying that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have split up. He uploaded a picture of Corey and wrote a cryptic message that makes it seem like he’s no longer part of Kris and the Kardashians’ lives. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person,” he started off.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Does '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Cast Member Mike Berk Do for Work?

If there’s a reality television show that truly embodies the idea of love without boundaries, it would be 90 Day Fiancé. The success of the TLC saga about international relationships, spousal visas, and the drama that comes with navigating romantic partnerships has been so successful that spinoff shows were created. The show 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is one of its offspring, documenting international couples before the whole K-1 visa application and process takes place.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson Changed Up His Instagram Profile, And Fans Are Convinced It's A Shot At Kanye West

Many people seem to be heavily invested in the (essentially one-sided) feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson. Amid Davidson’s romance with West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, the rapper has taken a number of shots at the Saturday Night Live star, even declaring “Civil War” against him. The comedian has stayed relatively quiet when it comes to both his new relationship and his girlfriend’s estranged hubby. However, the star recently made his return to Instagram, and a key change to his profile has fans convinced he’s taking his own shot at West.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Andy Cohen Admits There Are Real Housewives He Hates And Shares Why He Won't Follow Any Of 'Em On Instagram

Essentially, Andy Cohen is viewed by many fans as almost like the Santa Claus or Godfather of the Real Housewives franchise. He executive produces the various shows and presides over their drama-filled reunion specials, which makes it no wonder that it seems like the castmates are ever-eager to be on his good side. (Both figuratively and literally.) Unfortunately for them, the longtime Bravo host admitted that there are indeed some among them he hates. Cohen has also shared why none of them (including the favored) are getting that follow back on his Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

97K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy