Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Calls This Exfoliator the ‘Best’ She’s Ever Tried

Ready for a skincare roll call? We simply cannot survive without our daily moisturizer. A gentle cleanser is also a must, along with eye cream and a serum. Every now and then we even add an acne treatment into the mix. But the only time we think to use an exfoliator is right before we get a spray tan, as we need to get rid of dead cells to prep our skin for some color. Turns out we’ve been doing it all wrong! Exfoliating scrubs are essential for regular use to even skin tone and minimize the appearance of fine lines.

One celeb we always trust to tell the truth is Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. The Give Them Lala author just revealed some of her must-have products with New York Magazine’s The Strategist. We were particularly drawn to the Goldfaden MD Microderm Daily Facial Exfoliator. “Anyone who hasn’t tried this scrub needs to try it,” Kent said. “This is the best exfoliating scrub I have ever tried in my life. It’s a very fine scrub, so you don’t feel like it’s shredding your skin, and it gives you the perfect glow. I use it when I need a little zhuzh from it, when my skin’s looking like a snake that needs to shed its skin. It also helps with fine lines. It’s also actually pretty inexpensive, especially for how long it lasts. I’ve had my one tub for a couple of months. This is reasonably priced and does the damn thing — that is for sure.”

You can get this exact exfoliating scrub from Amazon. Read on to shop one of Kent’s all-time favorite products!

Get the Goldfaden MD Microderm Daily Facial Exfoliator Doctor’s Scrub for Face for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

So, how does the the Goldfaden MD Microderm Daily Facial Exfoliator Doctor’s Scrub for Face work its magic? This exfoliating scrub removes dead surface skin and adds hydration to reveal brighter, healthier-looking skin. Formulated with the moisturizing properties of jojoba oil, this product works to reduce the appearance of pore and lines. The additional anti-aging ingredients help smooth skin on your face, under eyes and neck. And the grapefruit scent adds an inviting citrus aroma.

These reviews may seem a bit repetitive, but we just wanted to make it crystal clear that shoppers call this Goldfaden MD exfoliator the “best” on the market. One customer even said it’s the “the best facial scrub, the gold standard in my opinion.” Another reviewer claimed, “Best one I’ve ever tried. It’s not too harsh, doesn’t dry me out, doesn’t cause breakouts, leaves skin super soft.”

“The absolute BEST skincare product I’ve ever bought!” one shopper declared. “It lasts forever, makes your skin so insanely smooth and bright and glowy. No more dry skin, no more oily skin, no more dullness! I can literally SEE my skin glowing after I use this in the mirror.” And yet another customer commented, “Definitely the best scrub I’ve tried. I’m prone to breakouts, and most exfoliation methods cause problems for me, but this does not. I have NOTICEABLY improved skin after using, which I do 3-4 times a week.”

Get your glow on and give them Lala with the Goldfaden MD Microderm Daily Facial Exfoliator Doctor’s Scrub for Face.

