Indiana State

Indiana's Governor Responds to Russia/Ukraine Conflict with New Executive Order

By Tommy Mason
wevv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to increasing local concerns regarding Russia and Ukraine, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed...

www.wevv.com

Kathie Sliger- Amstutz
1d ago

stop reading on Governor Holcomb. none of you would do any better than him I doubt if even as good as he is. I am glad he is doing this and making us safe from Russia. evidently all of you are the ones that are for Russia or you wouldn't be ragging at him about this. I support you Governor Holcomb in what you are doing! I also pray for you everyday that God will help you with decisions that you have to make. you can rely on that. God bless you Governor Holcomb

Cheddar News

Lawmakers Send Biden Reminder of War Powers Act Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict

A bipartisan group of 43 representatives joined forces in a letter to President Joe Biden to remind the executive branch that it must seek the approval of Congress before authorizing a war — whether or not its in Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore. 4th District) led the effort and joined Cheddar News Wrap to explain. "It's time for Congress to get back the authority, which is vested to us in the constitution, not in the executive branch," he said. "The president. once we're at war, we speak with one voice with the commander in chief. But before that, it's up to the American people and Congress whether or not we're going to become engaged in a war."
FOREIGN POLICY
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Person
Eric Holcomb
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Ukraine#Executive Order#Infrastructure#Russian#Ukrainian
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
WEHT/WTVW

Handgun carry permits changing in Indiana? Here’s what we know

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Despite ongoing opposition, an Indiana legislator believes a proposal to repeal the state’s handgun permit requirement might win approval. Major law enforcement organizations have been opposing the repeal as of lately. Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray says he is predicting a Senate committee to advance the bill that the House […]
INDIANA STATE
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS

