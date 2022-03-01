ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

 5 days ago
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable...

3 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

Even at an all-time high, Lockheed Martin stock is cheap. Chemours specializes in chemical products used in diverse applications. nVent is an under-the-radar way to play the electrification megatrend. Investors have little to smile about after the first two months of the year left many stocks bruised and battered. Turning...
Analyst Ratings For Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dollar Tree has an average price target of $173.8 with a high of $181.00 and a low of $162.00.
Thinking About Buying Stock In Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Or Raytheon? Here's The Bull Thesis

Aerospace and defense stocks are on the move Monday following positive analyst coverage amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova sees significant upside potential in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX), despite Monday's outperformance. "I think all three of these...
2 Stocks Under $120 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Intel's prowess in the client CPU market and rising focus on foundry business can help revitalize the company. Cloudflare's competitive position in edge computing and cybersecurity coupled with impressive financials may restore its flagging share prices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
Recap: Dollar Tree Q4 Earnings

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dollar Tree beat estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.77. Revenue was up $313.00 million from the same...
5 Gold And Silver Stocks With Recent Insider Buying

Did insiders at gold and silver mining companies load up on shares ahead of the metal's current breakout?. Here's an update on insider buying in the gold mining (GDX) and silver mining (SIL) sectors over the past month. I have tracked insider buying and selling closely since I started my...
SRAX Leveraging Technology To Build Corporate Value

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform. Los Angeles-based SRAX operates a portfolio of investor-related products and services, including the recently completed 2022 Sequire Metals & Mining Conference, and is leveraging its technology to build corporate value. With Sequire, SRAX solves some of the most critical problems for public companies and investors alike. “Company and investor adoption of SRAX as the go-to data provider has bolstered the company’s financial performance over the last year. Earlier [in January], management updated shareholders on the company’s $10 million stock repurchase program that was announced in the third quarter of 2021… SRAX also made the first payment for the previously issued dividend,” reads a recent article. “We continue to optimize our cap table and return value to our shareholders,” said Christopher Miglino, founder and CEO of SRAX.
