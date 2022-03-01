ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonas Brothers Heading to Las Vegas for Five-Night Summer Residency

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
DNCE making a comeback won’t throw a wrench in Jonas Brothers ’ plans as the sibling trio gears up for a five-night summer residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas . The pop band will perform on June 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11.

Ticket sales for Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas begin on Monday, March 7 via the official Jonas Brothers website . The residency marks their first stretch of shows since wrapping the 40-plus date Remember This tour last year.

The announcement comes three years to the date from when Jonas Brothers made their grand return with “Sucker” after a six-year hiatus while Nick and Joe pursued solo musical endeavors.

Last year, Nick released his fourth studio album Spaceman , while Joe teamed up with Kygo just last week for a DNCE revival with “Dancing Feet,” their first single as a group since 2018.

“In the past with the Jonas Brothers, I used to carry a lot of trauma when new projects would present themselves because you could only focus on one thing at a time,” he told Rolling Stone .

Having found a middle ground since coming back together, the brothers are celebrating each other, even on non-Jo Bro releases. The reunited band has revamped their live shows with slick sets incorporating Joe and Nick’s biggest solo hits, performing “Cake by the Ocean” and “Jealous” alongside the likes of “Burnin’ Up” and “Cool.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
