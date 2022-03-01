Library to host Barbara F Walter, the author of How Civil Wars Start and How to Stop Them

Cambridge Public Library will host Barbara F. Walter, author of the critically acclaimed How Civil Wars Start and How to Stop Them, on March 9, from 6-7:30 p.m. Walter will be in conversation with Dr. Erica Chenoweth of Harvard University. Walter will speak as part of the Library’s Our Path Forward Series which examines issues important to the health of our democracy. The program is sponsored by the Cambridge Public Library Foundation and dedicated to the memory of the former Chair of the Library’s Board of Trustees, Janet Axelrod.

In How Civil Wars Start and How to Stop Them, Barbara F. Walter draws on lessons from over 20 countries to explain how civil wars start, what they have in common, and how to stop them. Walter contends that civil wars tend to emerge in similar ways no matter where they breakout.

Walter, who has spent her career studying civil conflict in places like Syria, Iraq, Mozambique, and Northern Ireland, finds foreboding signs for the future of the US, where political violence is on the rise, and political polarization is giving rise to factions. Walter believes that giving all citizens equal access to the vote, strengthening the rule of law, and improving the quality of government services that bolster the rule of law may help to prevent conflict.

Barbara F. Walter is a leading expert on civil wars, political violence, and terrorism. Walter is the Rohr Professor of International Affairs at the School of Global Policy & Strategy at the University of California, San Diego. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and completed postdocs at the Olin Institute for Strategic Studies at Harvard University and the War and Peace Institute at Columbia University.

Erica Chenoweth, Ph.D. is the Frank Stanton Professor of the First Amendment at Harvard Kennedy School and a Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Professor at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study. Chenoweth directs the Nonviolent Action Lab at Harvard’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy, where they study political violence and its alternatives. Foreign Policy magazine ranked Chenoweth among the Top 100 Global Thinkers in 2013 for their efforts to promote the empirical study of nonviolent resistance.

Registration is required to participate in this virtual program.