Saint Cloud, MN

Central MN’s Best Bakeries To Help You Celebrate Fat Tuesday

By Ashli Overlund
 2 days ago
I don't know about you but every Fat Tuesday I live it up before I give up sweets for Lent. Forty days feel a lot longer than it sounds. If you're like me, and sweets will be off your...

103.7 THE LOON

Enjoy Wine? You’ll Love This Monthly Event in St. Joseph [PHOTOS]

I am one of those people who states that "I only like white, sweet wines". Apparently that is not necessarily the case. Let's expand your palate. This is me speaking to myself. I need to expand my taste in wines and some foods, too. This is a great way to do just that. This wine pairing/tasting dinner is a great place to try some wines that you may not have tried in the past, or thought you didn't like that type, and see how well they pair with certain foods. Some of the combinations seemed odd- like the chicken and waffles combo with a particular wine. But, the wine and this course worked together perfectly. More explanation on that coming up.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

MN Man Surprised with 100 Grain Belt Beers on His 100th Birthday

Larry attributes his longevity to drinking Grain Belt Beer daily and staying curious. Ask a centenarian how they've lived so long, and they'll likely attribute their good health -- at least in part -- to one thing in particular -- beer. Last October, 106-year old Margaret Dilullo of Pennsylvania captured hearts everywhere after revealing that she drinks a Yuengling lager a day. To show their appreciation, Yuengling Brewery surprised her at home with a truck full of beer.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Rollie’s in Sauk Rapids Announces Summer Concert Schedule

It's shaping up to be a great summer for live music all across Minnesota, and one of the best venues for live country music is right here in the St. Cloud area. Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks in Sauk Rapids has just announced their summer concert lineup for 2022, and all I have to say is I hope your dancing boots are broken in and ready to go!
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Say What? These 8 Nicknames for Towns in Minnesota are Just Weird

The Big Apple. Sin City. Motor City. The Windy City. City's all over the country have earned -- or claimed -- nicknames for themselves. Some -- like Detroit's "Motor City" -- are more or less positive, while others -- like Las Vegas' "Sin City" -- not so much. Here in Minnesota, most refer to Minneapolis and St. Paul together as "The Twin Cities." Individually, they may also be known as "Mini Apple," "Mill City," or "The Saintly City." St. Cloud here in Central Minnesota is commonly referred to as the "Granite City." Late last year, we asked listeners to share their town's nickname.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Strong (Her) Women’s Empowerment Conference Coming To St. Cloud

The third annual Strong (Her) women's empowerment event kicks off in Sartell this year on Saturday, April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to focus on self-love and help women reach their full potential. The program hopes to educate women on how life can knock them off course with hardship, illness, and unexpected life events. It aims to teach women how to deal with trauma and reach their full potential.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Moorhead Brewery Perfectly Captures MN Winter in Hilarious Video

Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead perfectly captured the hopeless spirit of Minnesotans stuck indoors due to snow and bitter cold. Last week, one of Minnesota's most notable northerly breweries shared a short video on Instagram that Minnesotans everywhere could relate to. After yet another dumping of Minnesota winter snow and outdoor temperatures of fifteen below preventing folks from shoveling said snow, Moorhead's Junkyard Brewing Company posted a clever video depicting Minnesotans trapped indoors. In it, a man can be seen looking forlornly out the window. "Minnesotans who need to shovel and it's -15," reads a caption across the screen. The scene cuts to reveal what he's looking at -- mounds of snow outside. The scene cuts back to the man, who turns to look at the camera. "I don't think I could make it on the outside, Andy," he says, quoting Morgan Freeman's character in the film Shawshank Redemption. "I've been in here most of my life. I'm an institutional man now."
MOORHEAD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sweet Gretchen Needs A Home And Family

Gretchen needs a new home and family and maybe you need a new friend. Check out Gretchen, this weeks adoptable pet. Meet Gretchen! This sweet girl came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility. Was adopted and returned a few weeks later due to being protective when unknown people come into the house.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Reminder for Minnesota Anglers: Your Fishing License Expires February 28th

In 2021 I decided I wanted to get really into fishing. No reason, I just needed a new hobby to hyper-fixate on and fishing seemed like a great option. I'd been fishing before, I would go all the time as a kid, but in my adult life I just hadn't had the time for it until last summer. Based on the photo above of taken on the fishing opener last May, I'd say I had a pretty solid start to the season and the hobby.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Schmitt: Could Be a Great Ice Fishing Weekend

This weekend is the last weekend for walleye, northern pike and bass ice fishing in Minnesota for the season. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says those seasons close at midnight Sunday. Schmitt says fishing walleye is still accepted on the border lakes up north through April 14. He says both North and South Dakota have a continuous walleye season. Schmitt expects to give one more crack at walleye fishing locally this weekend with the weather looking good. He says the best times to get out would be early and late in the day and suggests downsizing your presentations. Schmitt suggests to avoid the crowds and look depths in the teens.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Sauk Rapids-Rice Vex Robotics Teams to Compete at State

SAUK RAPIDS -- The state Vex Robotics championships are in St. Cloud next week and several central Minnesota teams will be competing. Sauk Rapids-Rice high school has two teams competing at state. Senior Ethan Doering says they've been working on their robot since September. We start with a rough design...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
