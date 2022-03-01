Library to Host ESPN College Basketball Analyst Joe Lunardi

Cambridge Public Library will host ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi, author of Bracketology: March Madness, College Basketball, and the Creation of a National Obsession, on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 3:30-5 p.m. Lunardi will be in conversation with former Boston Globe sports editor, Joe Sullivan. The program is supported by the Cambridge Public Library Foundation.

Each March, about 70 million people fill out a bracket for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and engage in debates about how teams should be seeded as America obsesses over March Madness. In Bracketology: March Madness, College Basketball, and the Creation of a National Obsession, Joe Lunardi, the inventor of bracketology, explores the history and evolution of March Madness, uncovering how forecasting the annual tournament grew to become a cultural phenomenon. In the book, Lunardi also sheds light on his ever-evolving formula for predicting outcomes, looks back at how past and future tournaments will shape the sport, and provides an insider’s tip to filling out a winning bracket.

Joe Lunardi is a college basketball analyst for ESPN. The foremost expert in predicting NCAA tournament results, he hosts The Bracketology Show weekly on ESPN+. Bracketology was written in collaboration with David Smale, the author of several books, including The Ahearn Tradition and Pauley Pavilion: College Basketball's Showplace.

Registration is required to participate in this program.