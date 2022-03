Memphis rapper Key Glock is considering a career switch-up, telling his fans that he wants to attend acting school to set himself up for his post-music career. Following the death of Key Glock's cousin Young Dolph, who was also his closest collaborator and his cousin, the Memphis rapper has been open about how difficult it has been to get back into a groove in the studio. In February, he informed his followers that he had laid down a few tracks but throughout his career, it has always been clear that Glizock produces his best work with Dolph.

