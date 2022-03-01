ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Log 2.28.2022

Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge Police Daily Log: February 28th, 2022

Type #

Date & Time

02/28/202207:39

INCIDENT22001339

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

LANDSDOWNE ST

The Cambridge Police documented a motor vehicle crash in a garage on Landsdowne Street.

02/28/202207:54

INCIDENT22001340

MISC. REPORT TYPE

HOMER AVE

Cambridge Police documented a noise complaint that occurred on Homer Avenue.

02/28/202209:48

INCIDENT22001343

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

MT AUBURN ST

Cambridge Police documented a malicious destruction report that occurred on Mt. Auburn Street.

02/28/202209:53

INCIDENT22001342

IDENTITY FRAUD

TEMPLE ST

A Temple Street resident had her identity used for a cell phone.

02/28/202210:20

INCIDENT22001344

IDENTITY FRAUD

OTIS ST

Cambridge Police documented a report in regards to identity theft.

02/28/202210:27

INCIDENT22001345

YIELD AT INTERSECTION, FAIL * C89 S8

BOND ST

The Cambridge Police documented a motor vehicle crash on Bond Street at Garden Street.

02/28/202210:53

INCIDENT22001346

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Mass Ave resident reports that her account was hacked and money was taken.

02/28/202212:10

INCIDENT22001348

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

CLARK ST

Cambridge Police documented an attempted breaking and entering that occurred on Clark Street.

02/28/202212:11

INCIDENT22001349

ROBBERY, ARMED C265 S17

THINGVALLA AVE

A Thingvalla Avenue resident reported a larceny that turned into an armed robbery where property was stolen by means of a dangerous weapon (knife) after the involved individuals met over a posted online marketplace item.

02/28/202212:53

INCIDENT22001352

LARCENY FROM PERSON C266 S25

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police documented a larceny report that occurred outside the Porter Square Train Station.

02/28/202215:27

INCIDENT22001355

LARCENY FROM PERSON C266 S25

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A resident reported her wallet was stolen while at a bus stop.

02/28/202216:30

INCIDENT22001357

ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CRIME C274 S6

COLUMBIA ST

Cambridge Police responded to Columbia Street for a report of a breaking and entering.

02/28/202217:14

INCIDENT22001360

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CHAUNCY ST

A Cambridge resident reported that a bicycle was stolen.

02/28/202217:25

INCIDENT22001361

MOTOR VEH, MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO C266 S28

HUNTING ST

A Cambridge resident reported malicious destruction of his vehicle.

02/28/202218:20

INCIDENT22001362

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Cambridge resident reported a package theft.

02/28/202222:12

INCIDENT22001363

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

HARDING ST

A resident reported harassing behavior from an acquaintance.

