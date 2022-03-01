Daily Log 2.28.2022
Cambridge Police Daily Log: February 28th, 2022
02/28/202207:39
INCIDENT22001339
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
LANDSDOWNE ST
The Cambridge Police documented a motor vehicle crash in a garage on Landsdowne Street.
02/28/202207:54
INCIDENT22001340
MISC. REPORT TYPE
HOMER AVE
Cambridge Police documented a noise complaint that occurred on Homer Avenue.
02/28/202209:48
INCIDENT22001343
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
MT AUBURN ST
Cambridge Police documented a malicious destruction report that occurred on Mt. Auburn Street.
02/28/202209:53
INCIDENT22001342
IDENTITY FRAUD
TEMPLE ST
A Temple Street resident had her identity used for a cell phone.
02/28/202210:20
INCIDENT22001344
IDENTITY FRAUD
OTIS ST
Cambridge Police documented a report in regards to identity theft.
02/28/202210:27
INCIDENT22001345
YIELD AT INTERSECTION, FAIL * C89 S8
BOND ST
The Cambridge Police documented a motor vehicle crash on Bond Street at Garden Street.
02/28/202210:53
INCIDENT22001346
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A Mass Ave resident reports that her account was hacked and money was taken.
02/28/202212:10
INCIDENT22001348
B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
CLARK ST
Cambridge Police documented an attempted breaking and entering that occurred on Clark Street.
02/28/202212:11
INCIDENT22001349
ROBBERY, ARMED C265 S17
THINGVALLA AVE
A Thingvalla Avenue resident reported a larceny that turned into an armed robbery where property was stolen by means of a dangerous weapon (knife) after the involved individuals met over a posted online marketplace item.
02/28/202212:53
INCIDENT22001352
LARCENY FROM PERSON C266 S25
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police documented a larceny report that occurred outside the Porter Square Train Station.
02/28/202215:27
INCIDENT22001355
LARCENY FROM PERSON C266 S25
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A resident reported her wallet was stolen while at a bus stop.
02/28/202216:30
INCIDENT22001357
ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CRIME C274 S6
COLUMBIA ST
Cambridge Police responded to Columbia Street for a report of a breaking and entering.
02/28/202217:14
INCIDENT22001360
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
CHAUNCY ST
A Cambridge resident reported that a bicycle was stolen.
02/28/202217:25
INCIDENT22001361
MOTOR VEH, MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO C266 S28
HUNTING ST
A Cambridge resident reported malicious destruction of his vehicle.
02/28/202218:20
INCIDENT22001362
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A Cambridge resident reported a package theft.
02/28/202222:12
INCIDENT22001363
CRIMINAL HARASSMENT
HARDING ST
A resident reported harassing behavior from an acquaintance.
