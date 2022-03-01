ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Self-Harm Awareness Day

By Demi Gough
foxbaltimore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today is Self-Harm Awareness Day. According to the American...

foxbaltimore.com

Well+Good

4 Surefire Signs That a Person Lacks Self-Awareness—And Why That’s a Big Issue in Relationships

Self-awareness is one of those concepts that seems to get more esoteric the more you think about it. To some extent, it could even read as redundant: Of course, we’re all aware of ourselves. But, in fact, according to organizational psychologist Tasha Eurich, PhD, author of Insight and years-long researcher of the trait, true self-awareness is rarer than you’d think, encompassing “the will and skill to understand who we are and how other people see us,” she says. Because both elements are essential to forming meaningful connections, classic signs of low self-awareness often turn up as relationship roadblocks.
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

March is Self-Injury Awareness Month

Self-Injury is clinically called Non-Suicidal Self-Injury and is often used to managed stress. NSSI is most common among adolescents and young adults, and the age of onset is between 12 and 14 years. Finding adaptive ways to express and endure challenges is the goal of treating NSSI. What do these...
HEALTH
Duluth News Tribune

Outreach via electronic patient portal ineffective at reducing self harm, study finds

ROCHESTER — A large randomized trial has found no benefit to contacting mental health patients through electronic patient portals in an attempt to reduce self harm. The disappointing results, reported earlier this month the journal JAMA Network Open , come as health officials continue to sound the alarm over a national mental health crisis which has worsened during the pandemic.
ROCHESTER, MN
NewsChannel 36

Raising Awareness on Rare Disease Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today is Rare Disease Day. The annual event is dedicated to creating awareness for equity in access to diagnosis and therapies, healthcare, and quality of life for the 300 million people living with a rare disease around the world. This morning, advocates and Pennsylvania lawmakers came...
HEALTH
Vice

NarcTok: The Rise of ‘Self-Aware’ Narcissists On TikTok

The word “narcissist” gets thrown around a lot these days. Whether it’s the mildly irritating person you follow who does those “here’s everything I ate in a day” videos or your mate’s horrible ex who cheated on them, it’s become a catch-all insult for those who seem arrogant, self-absorbed or just a bit of an asshole.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
MedicalXpress

Pregnancy linked to lower rates of self-harm

The largest ever UK study to examine self-harm risk around pregnancy has shown that most women are generally less likely to self-harm during and after pregnancy. The University of Manchester team showed that in 1000 women, four are likely to self-harm over a year and this risk halves in pregnancy to 2, according to the research published in the British Journal of Psychiatry today.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WANE-TV

Awareness for drug overdose and National black balloon day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Families from places all over Northeast Indiana joined together to remember those they have lost due to a drug overdose. JAVA hosted this event at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge Downtown Fort Wayne to tie ribbons around trees and hand out black balloons for National Black Balloon day which is Sunday, March 6th for drug overdose awareness.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fstoppers

Lung-Cleansing Herbs to Completely Restore The Respiratory Tract

Many of us take breathing for granted. After all, if you couldn’t breathe, you’d be dead. Your lungs give you life, oxygenate your blood so you don’t go brain-dead, and protect your body from harmful substances. Given your lungs do all this, it’s good to support them...
YOGA
Real Health

HIV Criminalization Awareness Day 2022

Monday, February 28, marks HIV Criminalization Awareness Day (HCAD) 2022. The first annual event is spearheaded by the Sero Project, a nonprofit that fights HIV crime laws, along with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and other HIV advocacy groups across the globe. “This date is significant,” the organizers state, “in...
SOCIETY
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE

