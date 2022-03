Destiny 2: The Witch Queen released last week, and the expansion's new Parasite grenade launcher has quickly become a fan favorite. The weapon isn't unlocked until after completing the campaign, but once players get it, it's a force to be reckoned with. The weapon has a very unusual sound effect when fired, and it also has a unique origin! In a recent group interview, Destiny 2 audio lead Evan Buehler was asked by Kotaku's Ethan Gach about some of the weirder sounds that were incorporated into the expansion. Buehler took the opportunity to reveal that the sound of mixing up beef macaroni and cheese was used to come up with the Parasite's sound!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO