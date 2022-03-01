ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Cole Swindell to headline Champaign County Fair

By WICS/WCCU Staff
foxillinois.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Country singer Cole Swindell is coming to Urbana....

foxillinois.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. crude oil briefly tops $130 a barrel, a 13-year-high

U.S. crude oil surged more than 7 percent in Sunday evening trade as the market continued to react to supply disruptions stemming from Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the possibility of a ban on Russian oil and natural gas. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark,...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

7 dead in tornado near Des Moines

Seven people, including two children, are reportedly dead after a tornado ripped through multiple Iowa countries near the capital city of Des Moines. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said on Sunday that six county residents were killed during the storm, adding the storm destroyed about 52 homes in the country within a span of 13.7 miles wind speeds reaching 155 miles per hour, CNN reported.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Champaign County, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Urbana, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Urbana, IL
Entertainment
CBS News

Massive brawl at soccer game leaves 26 injured, three critically: "The darkest day for Mexican soccer"

State authorities in north-central Mexico have suspended five officials after a huge brawl among fans during a weekend match left 26 people injured, three critically. Guadalupe Murguía, the interior secretary of Queretaro state said late Sunday the private company partly responsible for security at the soccer stadium would also have its contracts cancelled.
FIFA
CBS News

Armed intruder at Joint Base Andrews arrested, second person fled

Washington — An armed 17-year-old male was arrested at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday night after he and another individual drove through a security checkpoint at the installation's main gate, prompting a lockdown at the base. The incident took place as Vice President Kamala Harris and four members of...
SELMA, AL
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Swindell
FOXBusiness

Gas prices above $4 per gallon as Russia-Ukraine war impacts supply, disrupting global market

The U.S. national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline notched $4.065 Monday as supply disruptions continue to drive up oil prices to new highs, according to AAA. "Supply disruptions are getting worse as oil traders, vessel owners, governments, ports, and dock workers do not want to touch anything related to Russia," Lipow Oil Associates President Andy Lipow told FOX Business, commenting on the escalating war in Ukraine.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy