Over $300M Liquidated as Bitcoin Price Saw its Highest Daily Increase Since February 2021
By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
3 days ago
The past 24 hours were highly volatile for bitcoin as it soared by more than $6,000 at one point to above $44,000. The enhanced price fluctuations in the entire crypto market resulted in over $300 million worth of liquidations. Bitcoin’s 15% price surge, for one, became its largest one in over...
Baron Rothschild, the 18th-century British nobleman and member of the Rothschild banking family, was quoted as saying "buy when there's blood in the streets, even in the blood is your own." The quote has popped up on Twitter following Bitcoin's most recent price dive. "Bitcoin at 30k is just sweating,...
The price of wheat climbed to its highest levels in more than a decade as Russia's invasion of Ukraine advanced. Wheat futures closed at 984 cents per bushel, the high of the session. The commodity traded "limit up." Russia is the largest exporter of wheat and Ukraine is among the...
LONDON (Reuters) – More British manufacturers plan to raise prices in the next three months than at any point since 1976, according to a survey on Tuesday that highlighted the inflationary forces that are buffeting the economy. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said a net balance of +77%...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low, tumbling along with equities as escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine weighed on risk appetite. The largest cryptocurrency dropped...
Bitcoin's price compared to gold has sunk amid the escalating conflict in Ukraine. A single bitcoin is now worth about 19 ounces of gold, Bloomberg data showed. Russia reportedly deployed forces to Ukraine late Monday, spurring investors to seek safety in gold.
How the traders are dealing with energy stocks, which are up 23% so far this year. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan the 'Halftime Report' traders, Stephanie Link, Jim Lebenthal, Joe Terranova and Josh Brown.
Bitcoin over the years has been tagged as a hedge against inflation and as such, many market experts expected a major boost in price as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent crude oil to its highest price since 2008. Bitcoin has seen its price drop for a third straight...
Home prices rose 18.8% in 2021, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index, the biggest increase in 34 years of data and substantially ahead of 2020's 10.4% gain. All regions saw price gains last year, but increases were strongest in the South and the Southeast, each...
March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut the number oil rigs even as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove crude prices to their highest since 2008. U.S. oil rigs fell three to 519 in the week to March 4, their first weekly decline since January, while gas rigs rose three to 130, their highest since December 2019, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. , ,
Click here to read the full article. CEO Michael O’Sullivan believes the rival to TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Ross has the “room to raise prices” and still give shoppers good value.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalFlexport CEO Unveils Bitcoin Investment: 'Never a Dull Moment'Expeditors Expects Financial Hit from CyberattackVictoria's Secret Expects Weak Q1 After Strong Holiday SalesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Short sellers saw a world of pain as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged above $44,000 on Tuesday, gaining 15% in the last 24 hours. What Happened: According to data from CoinGlass, crypto liquidations over a 24-hour period exceeded $325 million at the time of writing. A total of 68,736 traders were...
Russian stock exchange analyst Alexander Butmanov is toasting to what he is viewing as the death of the Russian stock market. Butmanov, founder of financial technology company DTI Algorithmic, appeared on a markets-centered television show only to pull out a soda and toast to the end of the market as he knows it, according to local media.
Welcome to Edition 4.34 of the Rocket Report! There is a famous quote said by Vladimir Lenin, of all people, that goes, "There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen." This has been a week in spaceflight where a decade has happened with the separation of the Russian space program from the West.
Comments / 0