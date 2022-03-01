ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over $300M Liquidated as Bitcoin Price Saw its Highest Daily Increase Since February 2021

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past 24 hours were highly volatile for bitcoin as it soared by more than $6,000 at one point to above $44,000. The enhanced price fluctuations in the entire crypto market resulted in over $300 million worth of liquidations. Bitcoin’s 15% price surge, for one, became its largest one in over...

cryptopotato.com

LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

$300M Liquidated As Bitcoin Surges To $44,000

Short sellers saw a world of pain as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged above $44,000 on Tuesday, gaining 15% in the last 24 hours. What Happened: According to data from CoinGlass, crypto liquidations over a 24-hour period exceeded $325 million at the time of writing. A total of 68,736 traders were...
STOCKS
