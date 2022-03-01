Laker soccer hosts camp with semi-pro women's soccer coach

Laker soccer held an off-season camp Saturday, Feb. 26. Semi-pro coach Debbie Pekel instructed the kids in different drills. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

As the regular seasons in winter sports draw to a close, spring sports are around the corner.

Laker schools hosted a soccer camp Saturday, Feb. 26, which hosted a semi-pro coach from the Muskegon area.

Debbie Pekel was an All-American soccer player for four years while playing for Grace Christian University. She was a graduate-assistant coach for two years at the University of Pikeville in Kentucky. She also lived in Los Angeles, California, while working with youth programs for Liverpool FC of the English Premier League, and Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy.

She now lives in the Muskegon area, working as the girls varsity soccer coach for West Michigan Christian, the semi-pro women's indoor soccer coach for the Muskegon Risers, and has coached other youth teams in the Upper Thumb.

"I've learned a lot through my coaching experiences so far," Pekel said. "I have to credit coaching in different settings and different ages. I started my career with high school coaching, as an assistant coach for a varsity program. That got me into it."

"From there, I was able to jump in as an assistant coach at the college I played at for a year and a half," Pekel added. Then, I was able to continue to coach on the college platform while I was getting my master's degree in Kentucky. That's when I got introduced to the youth level. I was introduced to clubs, and Olympic Development Programs."

Pekel said working with different age groups has been challenging.

"The challenge and excitement of coaching are being able to have my hand in different ages, and the challenges that come with being a coach," she said. "Each age group is completely different. They require completely different sessions and coaching and instruction. It's been exciting for me to navigate and get experience in the last six years."

Pekel has worked in different coaching environments, from Orange County, California, to the west side of Michigan.

"When I was working at the club level in Orange County, California, it was very different than here," she said. "The culture is very different, the weather is obviously very different as well. Teams play year-round out in the field, as compared to here, you have winter facilities. The biggest thing is, out there, they call it, 'The wild, wild west,'. Especially when it comes to club-level soccer."

"They have so many really great powerhouse clubs out there for the youth players," she added. "With that, comes interesting aspects of trying to manage players and manage parents in that environment. It's the wild west because there's a lot of moving and jumping to different clubs. It's all based on the intention of the players, working their way to play in division 1 or professionally."

Pekel said as she came back to the Midwest, she was able to appreciate the culture even more.

"Coming back here, with a different culture of the Midwest, I'm able to appreciate the Midwest culture a little bit more," she said. "But, I was able to take away some managing skills more-so in that environment, so I can come here and be a better manager for youth teams, and even the Risers. I'm able to manage players and parents better."

Pekel has also coached soccer academies at Bay Shore Camp in Sebewaing.

"Bay Shore has been awesome," she said. "I came as a counselor for two years. I was able to fill a role from two former coaches that are from West Michigan. We had Dave Hulings, who was my coach and predecessor, where I'm coaching now, run Bay Shore Camps for many years. We also had Jeff Crooks come in from Grand Valley Soccer, on the club scene. He ran the camp for a few years as well."

"To be able to come in and fill those shoes has been really exciting, because I know those two coaches and men, personally," she added. "Ultimately, Bay Shore is a really, really fun camp that has a great mission. To be able to use soccer as a platform to continue, and having kids understand their relationship with Jesus and being in that environment is really awesome."

Pekel said one of the important aspects of Saturday's camp was for the kids to show up.

"It's on a Saturday from 2-5 p.m," she said. "The kids could easily be doing other things. Some kids even came from another winter sports commitment. It's very important that the kids showed up."

"Also, technical details," she added. "So, we work on not only effort but working hard, listening, being coachable. How important it is to receive the ball on your back foot, as compared to your front foot. How important it is to, when you're doing drills, to scan your shoulder, and get into good habits, technically."

Pekel said another important aspect of the camp is that the kids are able to gain confidence in their game.

"This camp is able to help them gain confidence," she said. "It will also help them understand the game more, and being able to hold them accountable with how they can get better for their seasons coming up."

Laker soccer coaches Chris Smith and Rebecca Krohn were also in attendance at the camp. It is the first of its kind held at the Legacy Center. Smith said having that space for the kids to practice is huge for them.

"Obviously, the kids have been focusing on basketball, winter sports and stuff like that," he said. "But, to be able to have this kind of space in this area at this time of the year, especially with the winter weather, is huge. To be able to take advantage of something like this and get early reps in at the earliest time possible is also huge."

Krohn said for the girls' team, this is the second off-season they've been able to use the Legacy Center.

"We were able to utilize the space at the start of spring practice last year, instead of having to practice on a gym floor," she said. "We're able to get a better feel of what the ball is going to do. We've been using this for conditioning as well, all fall and winter."

Pekel also had positive comments about the Legacy Center.

"My goodness, it's beautiful," she said. "It's such a nice facility, and it's great to have a high school be able to use the facility like this for all of their programs, not just one specific program. I haven't seen anything like this in the area I'm at in West Michigan. I'm a little bit jealous, to be honest. I wish I had a facility like this to be able to use."

Smith said the camp will have a big impact on the upcoming soccer season for Laker.

"I saw coach Becky (Krohn) having the girls do a lot of drills and conditioning work during the weeks," he said. "I think this camp will help tremendously. Having somebody of coach Debbie's caliber come in with the experience she has will certainly help."

"I've known Debbie for the past four or five years," he added. "I've gotten her to come out to Bay Shore soccer for the last few years as well. She was the lead clinic trainer this past summer. Knowing her and what she's bringing to the table, this will help the kids and their talent levels will skyrocket. I'm excited to have her out here, and have these kids learn from her."

Krohn said the camp is a phenomenal opportunity for both boys' and girls' soccer teams alike.

"I think it's a phenomenal opportunity for not only our girls' team, but our boys' team as well," she said. "It will increase their skill and technical abilities, and to be able to learn from someone with Debbie's experience and ability is going to be great."

Smith said a camp of this caliber is something that he plans to continue for the future.

"Regardless of it's Debbie that comes in, this is something that we want to do," he said. "We would have to have her or someone else come in in the off-season. We have this space now (at the Legacy Center), we can get away with doing stuff inside, and not have to a faraway spot. It's right here in our backyard."

Krohn also said off-season camps are plans she has for the future.

"We had talked about doing some stuff over the summer, which would be great, and having something mid-year as well," she said. "Leading into the boys' season coming off the girls' season, and coming off the boys' season leading into the girls' season. This way, the players are getting touches throughout the year. That also keeps their conditioning up."

"My plan is to be there as much as they allow me to," Pekel said.

Smith is excited for the future of the Laker soccer program, coming from this camp.

"I'm just excited for the girls to be able to learn from Debbie, with the experience she has," he said. "Some of the kids know her through Bay Shore soccer camp, which also helps. This will bode well for the kids to motivate them as well. She knows who the kids are, and the kids know what to expect out of her."

"I'm excited for the future of this program," he added. "Not just the guys, but the girls as well. The sky's the limit at this point."

Pekel is very appreciative of Smith and Krohn asking her to coach the camp for the day.

"It's awesome to be able to come to a different facility, a different high school," she said. "High school athletics are super, super important. The mission is to get as many students playing through their high schools. Sometimes, you don't get as many players due to club play. So, it's really exciting to see players out here using their program in a positive light."

"Also, to have coaches like Chris Smith and Becky Krohn coming out and investing their time, effort and energy for this camp," she added. "They instill life lessons and make it a really good experience for the program and for the community. I'm lucky they asked me to come in and I can help in this regard."

The Laker soccer off-season camp is looking forward to continue in the years to come.