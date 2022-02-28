STAR Application Deadline Imminent

If you would like to apply for more property tax savings you need to act now before the deadline passes. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance recently sent out a reminder for state senior citizens that own their own homes to remember to apply for tax relief in 2022 with the state's Enhanced STAR property tax exemption and the School Tax Relief (STAR) program.
Suffolk County seniors who qualify for the state’s Enhanced School Tax Relief exemption must apply by March 1. To be eligible to receive the Enhanced STAR exemption homeowners must already receive the basic STAR exemption, have one owner who will be at least 65 years old by Dec. 31 and have earned household income of $92,000 or less in 2020.
SYLACAUGA — The city of Sylacauga has extended the deadline to submit applications for appointment to the following boards until March 25:. According to a news release, applications may be obtained from the City Clerk’s office. Call 256-401-2401 with any questions or to request an application by mail or email.
**USDA’s Rural Development Undersecretary Xochitl (So-CHEEL) Torres Small says they are extending the application deadline for the ReConnect Program funding to March 9. The funds are for expanding high-speed internet to millions across rural America. USDA is making $200 million available in ReConnect loans, $250 million in loan/grant combinations,...
The deadline to run for a Local School Council at Chicago Public Schools has been extended to March 9 with the district still looking for nearly 5,000 candidates for the mid-April elections. “Serving on a Local School Council in Chicago remains one of the most important ways that residents can...
The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Victims of the December tornadoes in western Kentucky have 10 days left to apply for disaster applications with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. According to La-Tanga Hopes, FEMA media relations specialist, the Commonwealth requested a 30-day extension for the December 10 tornado hours before the original application deadline expired.
The city of Vallejo has extended its deadline to Feb. 25 for prospective applicants who want to be a part of its planned Surveillance Advisory Board. The Vallejo City Council approved the formation of the board in September after concern was raised about the Vallejo Police Department’s use of — or possible intention to use — cell-site simulators, license plate readers, and closed-circuit television cameras, facial recognition software, drones, x-ray vans, and other technologies.
Money from city and county ARPA funds and ODOT will aid in sidewalk construction, street sweeper purchase and plant controller With the help of three substantial grants, the Newberg public works department will improve the quality of life for its disabled residents, clean the streets quietly and sustainably, and make expensive repairs to its water treatment plant. From among the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the city received from the federal government last year, the city has dedicated $400,000 toward adding sidewalk ramps in a long stretch of North Meridian Street. "North Meridian Street is a critical route identified...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The application deadline for Richmond’s Triple A Business Assistance Program for small businesses has been extended. Businesses interested in applying now have until Feb. 28 to complete the application. Slots are limited, and a committee will select the participants. Businesses also no longer have to...
Comments / 0