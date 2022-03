**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Many years ago, I had a fantastic date with a gentleman who ticked all the boxes. He was a professional 40-something with a great sense of humor and impeccable taste. The night before our first date, we talked for nearly six hours — non-stop about everything and nothing. And the date was more of the same — great energy, good conversation, and plenty of laughs.

