How to Install Saltstack Master and Minion on Debian 11

Microsoft announced recently that those installing Windows 11 on their computers for the first time will soon need a working internet connection and a Microsoft account. The requirement has already been enforced on Windows 11 Home, ever since the product launched in October 2021, and goes into effect on Windows 11 Pro later this year.
Valve's Steam Deck runs SteamOS out of the box, which is based on Arch Linux. It allows for a simplified, almost console-style experience that's easily navigated with the handheld's controllers. Despite Valve's efforts, not every game runs smoothly on the Deck yet. Some games designed for Windows don't yet play...
One of the most popular container technologies Docker registered a record breaking 15+ million active user per month. Container technologies like Docker make the deployment of software simpler and more reliable. They ease the work of developers and operators alike. One of the most popular container technology providers Docker registers...
Windows 10 is full of interesting features, but you’ll probably never utilize many of them. For example, Internet Explorer 11, Windows Media Player, HyperV, Telnet Client, and XPS Viewer are some of that platform’s less essential features. So, why not disable superfluous Windows 10 components you don’t need? This is how you can quickly disable the features you don’t want in Windows 10.
Users of the Raspberry Pi camera - and we know you’re out there, we’ve covered a few of the best projects made with one - rejoice. There's a new Python camera library on the horizon, and a preview release has just been made available to those brave enough to compile it themselves.
I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it's currently $150 off. That said, it's also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it's discounted. It's a phenomenal value, but that's more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
Whether you have a smartphone on the newer side, like a Google Pixel 6 or a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, or a device from a few years back, one thing's for sure: Your Android's web browser gathers data and store it in your cookies and cache. This is often helpful: for example, it keeps you logged into your accounts.
If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
Whether you have an aging Windows PC in the classroom or a dated Mac in your home office that can't handle macOS 12 Monterey, Google wants to turn it into a Chromebook. Google today announced early access to Chrome OS Flex, which makes the Chrome OS operating system found on Chromebooks downloadable onto a Mac or Windows PC.
If you live in a busy city, you can be excused for taking fast, reliable internet service for granted. Internet service providers prefer densely populated areas for the more extensive potential customer base, which means more subscribers. Unfortunately, people in rural areas often are the last to get network upgrades...
While Microsoft has understandably been giving Windows 11 a lot of attention lately (including launching a new update that brings Android apps to PC), it has also published an update for the older Windows 10 operating system as well. As Windows Latest reports, Windows 10 KB5010415 is now available as...
MICROSOFT issued a warning regarding a new Windows 10 and 11 issue that fails to delete files even after a factory reset. The software giant cautioned users in a new post that their data might not actually be gone after they reset their device using the "Remove everything" tool. Microsoft...
Consumer Reports says that before you sell your car or truck you should wipe the contents as you would with a phone. Otherwise, the new owner might be getting more than just the vehicle; they might get important personal information. After all, vehicles are becoming just one giant computer on wheels.
SoundCloud plays host to an incredible range of audio, all available to stream within moments. But what if you want to download music from SoundCloud and store it locally? While in theory that's simple, there are several limitations you must account for. We're going to show you how to download...
Microsoft's Windows 11 will roll out to all compatible computers by mid-2022. (Here's our guide to downloading the new OS.) But as long as you're using Windows 10, it's worth optimizing your settings to make sure your PC is running the best it can. There are some Windows 10 settings we recommend disabling altogether -- like those that slow down your device, show you tons of notifications and ads and collect more of your information than you might be comfortable with.
Background apps in Windows continue to perform actions such as updates and fetch up-to-date data even when you are not using them. While Windows can intelligently manage and power optimize background apps, it can still drain your battery and increase data usage. Fortunately, Windows lets you change the background permission...
Since launch, the company has reached a $10 billion valuation and accrued millions of users, all on the back of that same collaboration-based ideology. FigJam is a whiteboarding tool that launched in early 2021 that allows folks within an organization (not just designers) to brainstorm and work together on projects.
