Hwy 46 closed for emergency roadwork
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Highway 46 is closed in both directions from Highway 33 to Lost Hills due to emergency roadwork, according to Caltrans District 6 .
Caltrans is asking travelers to take an alternate route and avoid the area. It is unknown how long the closure will be in place.
A construction crew is working to resolve the problem, according to Caltrans.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
