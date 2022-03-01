Observe.AI Closes Fiscal Year with Continued Record Growth, Propelled by Strategic Customer Acquisitions & Industry-Leading Product Innovation

Globus has continued to gain share in the U.S. spine market, helping to drive a decent Q4'21 revenue beat while robotics-related demand remains strong. Operationally, it's hard for me to pick any nits with respect to Globus Medical's (GMED) ongoing performance. I think Globus is a good case study on the value of ongoing innovation and really understanding what can drive value with customers - Globus has arguably been the pioneer in robotics for spine surgery, and it has had a noticeable effect on sales momentum and market share, leaving former "robotics skeptics" like NuVasive (NUVA) scrambling to catch up.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO