Observe.AI Closes Fiscal Year with Continued Record Growth, Propelled by Strategic Customer Acquisitions & Industry-Leading Product Innovation

By Business Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 150% ARR growth, including record-breaking fourth-quarter performance. Strategic customer & partner acquisitions, including $1M Fortune 500 customer and 125% YoY growth in customers of $100K ARR or more. Observe.AI, an Intelligent Workforce Platform that transforms contact centers through AI, today announced select financial results and business highlights for...

