IDEX and IDEMIA offer biometric card tech for Swedish bank

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden-based financial institution Rocker has become the first bank in the country to launch a biometric card. The new Rocker Touch card features the latest biometric technology provided...

Reuters

Russian banks rush to switch to Chinese card system

March 6 (Reuters) - Several Russian banks said on Sunday they would soon start issuing cards using the Chinese UnionPay card operator's system coupled with Russia's own Mir network, after Visa and MasterCard said they were suspending operations in Russia. Announcements regarding the switch to UnionPay came on Sunday from...
Forbes Advisor

Best Bank Of America Business Credit Cards Of 2022

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card. Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card. Earn 3X miles for every $1 spent directly on Alaska Airlines purchases; Earn 1X miles on all other purchases. Bank of America® Platinum Plus®...
bizjournals

This Maryland bank is investing in tech and eyeing more acquisitions

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. CEO Dan Schrider is not shy about his company’s interest in acquisitions. Schrider anticipates a pre-pandemic trend toward consolidation in the banking industry will continue this year and after, and Sandy Spring wants in. The Olney bank — which doesn’t view itself as an acquisition...
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
