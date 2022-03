The high school choir room buzzed with spontaneous song and silliness before the show. Their recent rendition of Disney’s “High School Musical” was the students’ first chance to perform live since the pandemic shut down the world two years ago.Everyone was thrilled to be together again, but nervous, too.At this point, someone usually shouts, “Break a leg!” MacKale McGuire, one of the show’s stars, responds with a cheeky grin: “I beat you to it.”It is dark humor from a young man whose left leg was amputated above the knee four years ago after a battle with osteosarcoma, a type...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO