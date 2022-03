Comcast Advertising, the largest multichannel video distributor, announced today that it’s providing media measurement company VideoAmp a license to use its TV set-top box viewership data for its platform in a multiyear contract. This will improve the accuracy of the company’s tools for advertisers in identifying TV audiences as it has more data to cross-reference on top of its access to viewership insight from other broadcast companies.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO