Bicycles

New Giro Eclipse Spherical Helmet – save more watts and stay cool

By Stefan Abram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiro, the California-based helmet and apparel manufacturer, has just released its new Eclipse Spherical Helmet, which it says is designed to be the “fastest road helmet and coolest aero...

