Des Moines, IA

Governor Kim Reynolds signs flat tax bill into law

By Kelly Maricle
 5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds signed legislation Tuesday making a flat income tax law in the state, before her big night on the national political stage .

The Iowa House and Senate passed a tax reform package last week that will change Iowa’s income tax system to a flat tax of 3.9%. The bill also cuts corporate taxes and eliminates income taxes for retired Iowans.

Iowa House passes bill not allowing schools to require COVID-19 vaccines

Reynolds had proposed a 4% flat tax in her Condition of the State address. The bill passed with some Democratic support. Other Democrats are assailing the plan as a tax cut for the wealthy that will be met with offsetting increase in sales, property and other taxes to maintain minimum services.

Gov. Reynolds signed the bill at a ceremony at LBS in Des Moines. Following the signing, the governor will leave to prepare for her Tuesday night task – delivering the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

