Governor Kim Reynolds signs flat tax bill into law
DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds signed legislation Tuesday making a flat income tax law in the state, before her big night on the national political stage .
The Iowa House and Senate passed a tax reform package last week that will change Iowa’s income tax system to a flat tax of 3.9%. The bill also cuts corporate taxes and eliminates income taxes for retired Iowans.Iowa House passes bill not allowing schools to require COVID-19 vaccines
Reynolds had proposed a 4% flat tax in her Condition of the State address. The bill passed with some Democratic support. Other Democrats are assailing the plan as a tax cut for the wealthy that will be met with offsetting increase in sales, property and other taxes to maintain minimum services.
Gov. Reynolds signed the bill at a ceremony at LBS in Des Moines. Following the signing, the governor will leave to prepare for her Tuesday night task – delivering the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0