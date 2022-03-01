The happy scene: how volunteering can work for you

It must be nice to be able to make so much money working to destabilize oppressive whiteness that you can talk a whole month off to lounge in the bathtub drinking champagne. As reported by Emma Goldberg in the New York Times, a major “anti-racism” group in New Orleans treats its soon-to-be 34-person staff to a mandatory four weeks of paid leave each year to celebrate February as Black History Month. The group Beloved Community, one of a hugely burgeoning number of “diversity, equity and inclusion” organizations, operates in New Orleans pushing all the now-familiar theories against “white privilege” and “white fragility” and in favor of critical race theory, “equity,” and “intersectionality.” Like others, they advocate breaking into separate caucuses of “affinity groups,” meaning white people meet with whites while black people meet with blacks and so on.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO