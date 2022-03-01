ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope gives fathers working at Vatican 3-day paternity leave

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has decided to grant a three-day paternity leave to new fathers who work at the Vatican.

Francis amended the Vatican’s family leave policy with a law published Tuesday.

Fat Tuesday: What to know about the unofficial start of Lent

Mothers already were entitled to six months’ maternity leave at full pay, which they can extend by another six months at half-pay.

Parents who adopt a child are entitled to a similar benefit.

The change sets out a three-day leave for fathers, at full pay.

While the Vatican employs priests and nuns who don’t have children due to the nature of their religious vows, the city-state in the center of Rome also employs hundreds of lay people.

