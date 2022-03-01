ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

NASA awards SpaceX 3 more crewed flights to ISS

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA has awarded three additional SpaceX crewed missions to the International Space Station for crew transportation services, the agency announced Monday.

The Crew-7, Crew-8 and Crew-9 missions, which will run through March 2028, brings the contract value to about $3.5 billion, NASA said.

The additional endeavors will bring the total missions for SpaceX to nine, and “allows NASA to maintain an uninterrupted U.S. capability for human access to the space station,” the agency said.

“The current sole source modification does not preclude NASA from seeking additional contract modifications in the future for additional transportation services as needed,” NASA said.

