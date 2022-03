Syracuse, N.Y. — The forecast for Sunday called for high winds, a lot of rain, zero sun and a high of maybe 55. Whoever comes up with the weather ‘Up There’ must’ve gotten an earful from Peter Coleman, the longtime publican of Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill. This Sunday in Syracuse, New York — GREEN BEER SUNDAY — commands a better forecast than the typical March day here.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO