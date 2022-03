“The Courtship” premieres on NBC on Sunday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. A group of eligible suitors vie to win the heart of heroine Nicole Remy in Regency-style England, according to NBC’s official description of the show. Set in a castle atop rolling hills, Remy and her suitors get to know one another and see who is the right match for the lady. (And yes, this is very much a formal version of “The Bachelorette”).

TV SHOWS ・ 21 HOURS AGO