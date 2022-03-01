ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Colston Bassett: Man held in murder probe released under investigation

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a village has been released under investigation. Mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite was discovered after officers were called to a property in Hall...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Public Safety
BBC
TheDailyBeast

Missing Mother of Two Found Dead Underneath House

A Fort Worth man has been arrested after the body of a missing woman, 26-year-old Marissa Grimes, was found under his house. The suspect, Valerian Osteen, had been out of jail on bond for two domestic violence charges involving Grimes when she went missing. He also had five prior felony convictions. As reported by the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, a “danger assessment” by the DA’s office concluded Grimes was in “extreme danger” should Osteen be released, and the young mother of two had reportedly been hiding from him when she disappeared. Officers conducted a search of Osteen’s property after locating Grimes’ abandoned car nearby and made the grim discovery. A Facebook post by a family friend stated, “She had the strength to go report the abuse and NOTHING happened as a result. She had no protection and when they allowed him to bail out. He set his sights on revenge.”
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Man who rammed soiled underwear down young boy’s throat walks free from court

A 42-year-old man who forced faeces-filled underpants down a child’s throat has evaded jail time, blaming childhood “trauma” for his behaviour. Stanley Haywood, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, attacked the young boy moments after he told Haywood he had “had an accident,” Swindon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday. The youngster became “scared” after Haywood repeatedly asked him about the incident, leaving him to remain silent before heading upstairs to change his dirty clothes and clean himself up.Haywood then followed the child and found him holding a soiled pair of underpants, prompting him to launch his attack.“He grabbed [the underpants] from [the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRC

Woman accused of hanging dogs from trees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK/WKRC) - A Wisconsin woman faces two counts of mistreatment of animals causing death after allegedly hanging two dogs from trees. Pamela McNeill, 56, appeared in court by video from the jail Wednesday afternoon for an initial appearance. McNeill admitted to killing the dogs, and asked several...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenage college student killed by lethal injection from boyfriend to ‘relieve suffering’

A 19-year-old university student was killed by lethal injection by her boyfriend to “relieve her from suffering”, say police.The victim, a University of Utah international student from China, was founded dead in a Salt Lake City motel room, according to authorities.Suspect Haoyu Wang, 26, who is also an international student from China, sent an email to a university employee stating that he had injected the victim with drugs “to relieve her from suffering.”The email also said that the couple would be dead before they could be found, but university police reached out to Salt Lake City Police who tracked them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Coast Guard mom found guilty of killing her baby as prosecutors share postpartum search history

A US Coast Guard mother has been found guilty of murdering her five month old daughter at home in Alaska two years ago. An eight-person jury reached a decision in the case against the petty officer Katie Richard, who a judge said had a troubling internet search history.That included, “What do I do if I feel like I want to hurt my baby?” and “What do I do if I hate being a mom?” according to evidence presented in court last month. “It’s jarring,” Coast Guard Lt Cmdr Allison Murray, who was the prosecutor, told the court on Tuesday, “to hear this...
PUBLIC SAFETY

