Colston Bassett: Man held in murder probe released under investigation

A Fort Worth man has been arrested after the body of a missing woman, 26-year-old Marissa Grimes, was found under his house. The suspect, Valerian Osteen, had been out of jail on bond for two domestic violence charges involving Grimes when she went missing. He also had five prior felony convictions. As reported by the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, a “danger assessment” by the DA’s office concluded Grimes was in “extreme danger” should Osteen be released, and the young mother of two had reportedly been hiding from him when she disappeared. Officers conducted a search of Osteen’s property after locating Grimes’ abandoned car nearby and made the grim discovery. A Facebook post by a family friend stated, “She had the strength to go report the abuse and NOTHING happened as a result. She had no protection and when they allowed him to bail out. He set his sights on revenge.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO