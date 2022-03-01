The Duchess of Cornwall cuts a sombre figure in a navy coat and black hat as she joins Prince Charles in making Southend-on-Sea a city in honour of murdered MP Sir David Amess
The Duchess of Cornwall reflected the sombre mood in Southend-on-Sea today, wearing a stylish navy and black ensemble as she helped Prince Charles finally make the Essex town a city - after years of campaigning by murdered MP Sir David Amess.
The royal, 74, who has recently recovered from a second bout of Covid, joined the future king on the official visit to the Essex coastal region, wearing a smart blue navy coat dress, frilled white blouse and black suede knee-high boots for the bittersweet public duty.
Camilla carried a classic Chanel clutch bag in navy and wore a wide-brimmed black velour hat and black gloves for the visit, in which she met the widow of late MP Sir David, who was killed on October 15th last year by a terrorist while he held a clinic for his constituents.
An emotional Lady Julia Amess received the free man of the city honour on behalf of her late husband.
The Duchess also added vintage jewellery for her visit to the east coast, wearing pearl drop earrings and an oval diamond brooch on her dress coat.
Camilla appeared to be in good spirits and happy to be carrying out public engagements again following her latest recovery from Covid, which saw her isolating with Prince Charles for a second time.
Today, she took time to chat and shake hands with well-wishers who turned out to greet the couple, accepting bouquets from royal fans.
On a grey day in the newly crowned seaside city, the royals also spent some time close to the water, posing for photos near the resort's famous pier during their visit.
The couple also visited the Western Esplanade, and the official granting of city status was broadcast to local residents on a big screen.
In a speech just after 11am, the Prince of Wales praised the town - now city - for coming together following the brutal murder of Sir David in the town of Leigh-on-Sea last year.
He told those gathered to witness the granting of the city status: 'In the aftermath of Sir David's brutal murder, the people of Southend-on-Sea came together in a remarkable and inspiring way to bring good out of evil.
'In doing so, they demonstrated a deep truth: that what matters more than any name, whether of a person or a place, is the spirit.'
Later during his speech, the future King of England became the first royal to condemn the attacks on Russia.
The Prince said he 'stands in solidarity' with the citizens of Ukraine as he lauded Sir David for his dedication to the 'values which underpin the society we share'.
He said: 'We can only hope that those who are too often cynically dismissive of those in public life will look at his example of service.
'No one could have given more for the values which underpin the society we share, values which appear all the more precious, at this present time, when we see more starkly than for many years, the appalling suffering and devastation caused when the path of violence is chosen.
