Idaho State

Rainbow trout stocking schedule for March 2022 in the Magic Valley Region

idaho.gov
 5 days ago

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 16,000 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in March. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions. Body of Water. Week to be Stocked....

idfg.idaho.gov

