BitCrunch has raised $3.6 million in a private round of funding led by Animoca Brands, including Coinbase Ventures, [Crypto.com] Capital, Polygon Studios, and others. The analytics and security products provide actionable NFT insights and help users get ahead of the NFT asset curve with an AI-powered machine learning program. The figure for crypto-based crimes more than doubled last year, reaching around US$14 billion in worldwide transactions, up from US$7.8 billion in 2020.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO