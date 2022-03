For over 20 years, Pike County Retired Teachers’ Association has been organizing the Association of Retired Persons/Kentucky Retired Teachers Association essay contest in Pike County. The competition recognizes the significant contribution that older Kentuckians make toward shaping the lives and values of youth across the Commonwealth. It also alerts school officials to the fact that there are almost 98,000 children in Kentucky who are being raised by or living with a grandparent household, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

