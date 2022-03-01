ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Anish Shroff Named the New Voice of the Carolina Panthers

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 6 days ago

Mick Mixon has been the voice of the Carolina Panthers since 2005 after taking over for Bill Rosinski. He has been a part of several great calls during his 17 years with the organization from the later days of Jake Delhomme to all the glorious moments Cam Newton, Steve Smith Sr., Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen, Thomas Davis and several others brought, Mixon has been there for it all. Now, Mixon will enjoy retirement which will open the door for a new voice of the Panthers.

Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that Anish Shroff of ESPN will be the team's new radio play-by-play announcer.

Shroff got his start at ESPN in the early 2000s and has called games across college baseball, football, basketball and lacrosse. He was also a part of the broadcast team that called the Duke's Mayo Bowl between North Carolina and South Carolina this past season which was held at Bank of America Stadium.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cowboys already have familiar face in line to replace Amari Cooper

Whenever the Cowboys decide to get rid of Amari Cooper — which ought to be by late March — they have a backup plan to replace him. The Cowboys aren’t about to pay Cooper $20 million next season, — and then $40 million combined the two years after that — to play mediocre football. The Alabama product’s production has gone down the last few years, and this season he was oft-injured and failed to produce 1,000 yards through the air.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Look: Packers Star Not Happy About Wedding News Leak

On Saturday afternoon, Michael Silver of Bally Sports announced that Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will have his wedding this weekend. He also reported that Aaron Rodgers will officiate his teammate’s wedding. “Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California,” Silver tweeted. “Aaron Rodgers is set to...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Hall Of Fame News

Last year, Bubba Wallace clinched his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway. Earlier this week, it was announced that Wallace’s car will have a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “Today the NASCAR Hall of Fame publicly unveils our newest exhibit– Bubba Wallace’s 23XI Racing No....
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Delhomme
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Cam Newton
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Response To Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

Tom Brady might be “retired” from the National Football League, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the sport. Earlier this week, Brady’s tweet about the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times went viral on social media. Brady responded to a...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Bank Of America Stadium#Facebook#Callihan
Larry Brown Sports

2 NFC teams reportedly have strongest interest in Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson’s legal situation is still up in the air, but at least two teams still have interest in trading for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders have maintained interest in Watson, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The Philadelphia Eagles have also done extensive research into Watson, but the quarterback is not interested in waiving his no-trade clause to go to the Eagles.
NFL
The Spun

Carson Wentz Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Outcome

Trade rumors continue to swirl for Carson Wentz as we head deeper into the 2022 NFL offseason. The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback had a rough finish to the 2021 regular season, with his AFC South team missing out on the playoffs in devastating fashion. Reports have surfaced this offseason, suggesting...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

Carolina Panthers Free Agent Targets: Defensive Ends/Edge Rushers

Reddick proved he was not just a one-hit wonder with the Cardinals after totaling 11.5 sacks in 2021. If I'm Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, Reddick is my top priority. Yes, even over CB Stephon Gilmore. Although losing Gilmore would hurt, the Panthers' secondary has a number of young guys capable of getting the job done. Carolina doesn't have the same luxury of talent at edge. Should the Panthers get a deal done with Reddick, he and Brian Burns would be one of the top pass rushing duos in the NFL.
NFL
Field Level Media

Chiefs use franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown became the first player tagged in the NFL offseason on Monday. Brown would make approximately $16.5 million on the franchise tag in 2022 if the two sides are unable to work out a long-term deal. Acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for a first-round...
NFL
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
108
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy