A financial planner can be a powerful force for good, helping you set and reach financial goals. But do you really need a financial planner? Many people forgo the option of working with a financial planner in favor of doing research on their own, setting their own goals and managing their own finances. That means whether or not you should work with a financial planner is something that only you can decide. However, it’s important to understand the benefits and drawbacks of this decision before you make a final choice.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO