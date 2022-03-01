The Isaacs to perform at concert series hosted by Columbia State Community College

Columbia State Community College will host a performance by the renowned family band The Isaacs as part of the college’s First Farmers Performance Series.

The Isaacs will share their music on the stage of the college's Cherry Theater on March 10.

The Isaacs, an award-winning family group, began singing 35 years ago. The group has built a reputation for a unique style that blends tight family harmony with contemporary, acoustic instrumentation that appeals to a variety of audiences.

The vocalists are mother Lily Isaacs along with siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman. The family, who all play their own instruments, will be joined by other band members for the upcoming performance.

“People are really excited about this fun evening,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation. “We are delighted to welcome The Isaacs to the First Farmers Performance Series at Columbia State and, even more so, the audience to enjoy The Isaacs’s multi-award-winning music,”

The Isaacs family’ musical style has been influenced by many genres of music including bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, country, contemporary, acoustic and southern gospel.

This year marks the 19th annual First Farmers Performance Series, continuing a long-running tradition for Columbia State previously postponed due to the coronavirus.

“This has been a long time coming, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone back to the Cherry Theater,” said Molly Cochran, performance series director in a press release. “Our artists, sponsors, patrons and ticket holders have been so patient and willing to work through this postponement with us, and we couldn’t be more appreciative.”

Past seasons have featured celebrated artists from across the country and around the world.

Melinda Doolittle, Ricky Skaggs, John McEuen, Jesse Cook, Sam Bush, Brandy Clark, Music City Hit-Makers, The Nashville Symphony, The Time Jumpers, Shaun Johnson, Mike Farris and Mac McAnally have al performed at the college as part of the performance series supported by First Farmers & Merchants Bank.

“First Farmers & Merchants Bank is a pillar of the southern Middle Tennessee community. We are fortunate to have their support,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, president of Columbia State, in a press release.

“The Performing Arts are essential to our community, and this commitment on the part of First Farmers shows that both organizations are devoted to hosting outstanding cultural events year-round.”

Tickets can be purchased through the Performance Series ticket office and are $30 each plus tax for adults and $20 each plus tax for students. To charge tickets by phone using a major credit card, call 931.540.2879 or purchase them in person in Room 113 of the Pryor Administration Building on the Columbia Campus, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the night of the performance, the box office opens at 6 p.m. in the Kenneth and Ramona Cherry Theater located in the Waymon L. Hickman Building on the Columbia Campus. Theater doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. The Columbia Campus is located at 1665 Hampshire Pike in Columbia.

For more information, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Performance-Series .

