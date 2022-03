Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz’s X-Men has been a complicated series, vacillating between being purely a fluff book and actually progressing some plot forward. The title hit its high thus far with X-Men #7 and for a moment, it felt like the book had finally found its footing. Though this week’s X-Men #9 isn’t bad by any means, the series still hasn’t quite hit the highs of X-Men #7 since, and it feels like the title is still trying to decide what it wants to be. X-Men #9 feels indecisive in that way.

