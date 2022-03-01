ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MetroWest Drug Task Force Makes Arrest in Natick

By editor
 5 days ago
NATICK – Detectives from the MetroWest Drug Task Force made an arrest in Natick yesterday, February 28, according to the Framingham Police...

Data Shows Traffic on Mill Street Above Speed Limit

FRAMINGHAM – Mill Street is posted at 25 miles per hour, but data collected for the Framingham Traffic Commission show many drivers travel at speeds above the limit often, located off Pleasant Street. The Framingham Traffic Commission presented the Mill Street speed data during its meeting on February 22.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Fire & Police Respond To Rollover Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire & Framingham Police responded to a rollover crash on Gates Road yesterday, March 1. Framingham Fire Engine 1, Tower 1 , Rescue 1, Ambulance 2 & Ambulance 4 all responded to the area of 10 Gates Road around 4:30 p.m. for a 2-vehicle crash, with one vehicle overturned on its roof, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

