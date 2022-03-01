ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal rule out role for former manager Arsene Wenger

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal do not plan to offer a role to former manager Arsene Wenger. Mikel Arteta said last year that he would like Wenger to return to Emirates Stadium in some capacity and Arsenal technical director Edu also held talks the Frenchman over a comeback. Wenger has...

Mikel Arteta
